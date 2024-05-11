Video shows people scatter as gunfire erupts at Coffee Zone in Brickell

Intense surveillance video captured the moment customers ducked for cover and ran for their lives as gunfire erupted inside a Brickell business early Saturday morning.

Cameras were rolling as authorities inspected the scene, where bullet holes could be seen in one of the doors at Coffee Zone.

Coffee Zone is one of several businesses at the bottom of the Panorama Tower in Brickell.

Miami Police said the shooting happened inside the business, involving two groups.

They also said officers later saw a car with bullet holes in the rear window take off. Police reportedly followed that car until they learned no one was shot or hurt at the business or Panorama Tower -- and stopped following the car.

People who live in units above Coffee Zone are now concerned.

"I thought I was living in a very safe building, very safe neighborhood, and people just came from outside and shot up our little cafeteria here, when is it going to stop," one resident told NBC6.

Management at Panorama Tower sent a statement to NBC6 regarding the incident.

"We were shocked by the early Saturday morning incident at Coffee Zone, adjacent to our property. While this is highly unusual for the area, known for its safety, we are fully cooperating with the police to ensure it remains an isolated incident. The safety and well-being of our residents, staff, and guests continue to be our highest priority," the statement read.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.