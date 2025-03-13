Video shows person suspected of setting car on fire in NE Miami-Dade: Sheriff

Authorities are searching for the suspect who they say set a car on fire in Northeast Miami-Dade last month.

It happened at around 5 a.m. in the parking lot of Grand Courts, an apartment complex at 280 Sierra Drive on Feb. 21.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said the suspect poured an "unknown, ignitable liquid" on a car and left the parking lot. Then they came back, lit something and threw it at the vehicle.

The flames also damaged neighboring vehicles.

Video of the suspect shows what appears to be a man carrying a red gas canister. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored shorts with stripes and sandals, the sheriff's office said.

A motive for the alleged arson was not immediately known.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for a tip leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information should reach out to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).