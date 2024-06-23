Video shows pickup truck slam through bakery in Deerfield Beach

Surveillance cameras captured the moment a pickup truck slammed into a bakery in Deerfield Beach on Saturday.

The truck was seen reversing into Tedescos Bakery, near West Hillsboro Boulevard and Military Trail, shattering the front window.

The driver then tried to drive back out, but became stuck.

The bakery's owner, Mario Mesquita, told NBC6 that people inside the business actually saw it coming and were bracing for impact.

"He was trying to get a parking space and he was accelerating like crazy," Mesquita said. "People inside were kind of preparing for something crazy and then it really happened."

BSO Fire Rescue confirmed that no one was hurt and that there was no structural damage to the business.

NBC6 has reached out for more information on what led up to the crash and whether the driver will face charges.