Deerfield Beach

Video shows pickup truck slam through bakery in Deerfield Beach

People inside the business actually saw the truck coming and were bracing for impact, the owner told NBC6.

By Victoria Jardine

NBC Universal, Inc.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment a pickup truck slammed into a bakery in Deerfield Beach on Saturday.

The truck was seen reversing into Tedescos Bakery, near West Hillsboro Boulevard and Military Trail, shattering the front window.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The driver then tried to drive back out, but became stuck.

The bakery's owner, Mario Mesquita, told NBC6 that people inside the business actually saw it coming and were bracing for impact.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"He was trying to get a parking space and he was accelerating like crazy," Mesquita said. "People inside were kind of preparing for something crazy and then it really happened."

BSO Fire Rescue confirmed that no one was hurt and that there was no structural damage to the business.

NBC6 has reached out for more information on what led up to the crash and whether the driver will face charges.

This article tagged under:

Deerfield Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us