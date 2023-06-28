Miami-Dade

Video shows police pursuit ends in crash of carjacked vehicle, 2 in custody in Miami-Dade

Video, provided by 'Only in Dade,' shows large police presence near the intersection of NW 12th Avenue and 54th Street

By Monica Galarza

A police pursuit in Miami-Dade Tuesday, ended in a crash with two people in custody, officials said.

Video provided by 'Only in Dade' shows the aftermath of the pursuit.

In the video, you can see large police presence near the intersection of NW 12th Avenue and 54th Street.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the pursuit started when officers spotted a red BMW at NW 17th Avenue & NW 73rd Street that had been carjacked Sunday.

Police tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off before eventually crashing. Three people bolted from the car on foot.

Two people, including the driver who police said is underage and a passenger are in custody. One woman still remains at large.

No injuries were reported.

