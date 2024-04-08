Video shows Pompano Beach drive-by shooting that left 10-year-old wounded

New video shows a drive-by shooting in a Pompano Beach neighborhood last month that left a 10-year-old wounded as detectives continue their search for the suspects involved.

The surveillance video released by the Broward Sheriff's Office on Monday shows the March 21 shooting that left 10-year-old Noah West hospitalized.

The shooting happened near the 300 block of Northwest 18th Avenue.

West is seen dribbling a basketball while crossing the street as a person wearing a green hoodie and long black pants enters the frame riding a scooter.

A few seconds later, a gray sedan drives by, and shots are fired.

The scooter rider drops to the ground, as the 10-year-old boy takes off running. The vehicle turns north and flees the scene.

West was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His mother, April Lofton, spoke with NBC6 after the shooting.

Noah West was injured in a shooting in Pompano Beach

"Frantic, scared, just like an out-of-body experience," Lofton said. "I immediately rushed to the crime scene."

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Detectives are trying to identify the shooter or shooters and are asking anyone with information to all them at 954-321-4888.