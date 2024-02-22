Caught on Camera

Video shows Pompano Beach gunman wanted in shooting that left man clinging to life

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. back on Feb. 15 near the 700 block of Northwest 16th Place

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

New surveillance video shows a gunman opening fire multiple times in a Pompano Beach shooting that left another man clinging to life.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. back on Feb. 15 near the 700 block of Northwest 16th Place.

Surveillance footage released by the Broward Sheriff's Office on Thursday showed the suspect get out of the passenger seat of a light-colored 2013 to 2016 Lexus and fire multiple rounds.

The suspect then gets back in the car and flees with the driver.

When deputies and fire rescue workers responded to the scene, they found the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was clinging to life, officials said.

Detectives are trying to identify the shooter, who they said was wearing a baseball cap, light-colored shirt and unknown color shorts.

Anyone with info about the shooter, the driver or the car is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4238.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraBroward CountyPompano Beach
