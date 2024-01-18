Video shows porch pirates stealing packages from several West Miami homes

Police are investigating after porch pirates were caught on camera stealing packages from several homes in West Miami.

Ring video captured three separate instances where the suspects walk up to the front door and walk away with the packages in hand.

"It's a crime of opportunity," said Detective Richard Menor of the West Miami Police Department. "They see packages on doorsteps, people are usually at work, and that is usually the time or late at night when people are sleeping packages end up stolen."

Anyone with information on these porch pirates is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.