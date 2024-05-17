Miramar

Video shows Porsche partially submerged in Miramar canal

Officials are investigating after a Porsche was found partially submerged in a Miramar canal early Friday morning.

According to Miramar Police, a 911 call was received about a car partially submerged in a canal.

Officials found the Porsche near SW 132nd Street, just south of Old Miramar Parkway.

Miramar Fire Rescue went into the water and checked the car for occupants. An area check of the canal was also completed, but no one was found.

At this time, officers are attempting to make contact with the vehicle’s registered owner.

This is an ongoing investigation.

