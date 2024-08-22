Wild new video shows the moments a Florida road rage incident took a dangerous turn with a man pulling a gun on another driver.

Port St. Lucie Police said the incident happened Tuesday when 63-year-old Paul Slane drove his black Mercedes around a truck while pointing a handgun at the two people inside, then stopped in front of the truck in a roadway.

The video, apparently taken by the passenger of the truck shows Slane get out of the Mercedes and approach the truck with a gun in his hand.

"Get out of the f---ing car now!" he yells in the video.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"Should I shoot him?" says the man who's driving the truck, who also appears to have a handgun in his hand.

"Get out of that f---ing car!" Slane says in the video. "I'm telling you right now!"

"You were the one that started it," the truck's driver responds.

Slane then reaches into the truck and swipes at the woman's phone.

"Give me the f---ing phone," he says. "Get out of the f---ing car now…out of the car!"

"Who the f--- are you bro?" the woman says. "You're getting arrested, you know this, right?"

Slane then walks back to his Mercedes and drives away.

Police said Slane was later arrested on multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted armed robbery and simple battery.