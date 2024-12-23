Caught on Camera

Video shows possible stabbing suspect with blood on his pants at Tamarac ATM

Deputies were called to the Bank of America drive-thru ATM last Tuesday on North University near West McNab Road.

By NBC6

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office have released video of a possible stabbing last week in Tamarac.

Deputies were called to the Bank of America drive-thru ATM last Tuesday on North University near West McNab Road.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

In the video, a man can be seen with a large amount of blood on his jeans running away from the scene. Witnesses told detectives the man stabbed the driver of a black Dodge Charger.

He was described as someone in his late 20s to early 30s, 6 feet tall, with short black hair and a beard, and wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and green sneakers.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

BSO later found the Dodge Charger that was involved as it entered Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Investigators learned the car was a rental and was returned to the rental company with blood splattered on the inside.

The driver of the rental ran away and hasn't been found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Violent Crimes Det. Lisa Almanza-Londono at 954-321-4185 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Caught on Camera
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us