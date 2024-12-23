Video shows possible stabbing suspect with blood on his pants at Tamarac ATM

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office have released video of a possible stabbing last week in Tamarac.

Deputies were called to the Bank of America drive-thru ATM last Tuesday on North University near West McNab Road.

In the video, a man can be seen with a large amount of blood on his jeans running away from the scene. Witnesses told detectives the man stabbed the driver of a black Dodge Charger.

He was described as someone in his late 20s to early 30s, 6 feet tall, with short black hair and a beard, and wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and green sneakers.

BSO later found the Dodge Charger that was involved as it entered Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Investigators learned the car was a rental and was returned to the rental company with blood splattered on the inside.

The driver of the rental ran away and hasn't been found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Violent Crimes Det. Lisa Almanza-Londono at 954-321-4185 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).