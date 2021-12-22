Video Shows Prisoner Brutally Attack Miami-Dade Corrections Officer

A prisoner was caught on camera brutally attacking a Miami-Dade Corrections officer, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police released surveillance footage of the Tuesday night attack that happened at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Officials said the officer had just finished fingerprinting the unidentified prisoner and was attempting to secure the prisoner when the man tensed his arm, refused to follow commands and started to physically resist.

A physical altercation ensues and the prisoner started punching the officer in the face repeatedly.

The officer lost consciousness as the prisoner continued to hit him, before a civilian employee stepped in to help the officer, officials said.

The prisoner continued to fight on the ground and more officers responded before they were able to take the prisoner into custody.

Officials haven't released the prisoner's identity or said what he was initially arrested for.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said the violence was "unacceptable" and won't be tolerated.

"We must come together as one to protect our community and our police officers from those that choose to engage in vicious acts. After speaking to the officer, he wished to share his violent encounter," Ramirez said in a statement. "This dangerous subject must be held accountable and prosecuted to the highest extent of the law. Join me in praying for the officer's recovery."