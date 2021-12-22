Video Shows Prisoner Brutally Attack Miami-Dade Police Officer

A prisoner was caught on camera brutally attacking a Miami-Dade Police officer, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police released surveillance footage of the Tuesday night attack that happened at the police department in Doral.

Officials said the officer had just finished fingerprinting the prisoner, identified as 32-year-old Nestor Rodriguez, and was attempting to secure Rodriguez when Rodriguez tensed his arm, refused to follow commands and started to physically resist.

A physical altercation ensued and Rodriguez started punching the officer in the face repeatedly.

The officer lost consciousness as Rodriguez continued to hit him, before a civilian employee stepped in to help the officer, officials said.

The prisoner continued to fight on the ground and more officers responded before they were able to take the prisoner into custody.

Rodriguez was taken to a hospital before he was booked into jail. He faces charges of battery on an officer, felony battery, and resisting an officer with violence.

Records showed Rodriguez was also facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

The officer was recovering from his injuries at home.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said the violence was "unacceptable" and won't be tolerated.

"We must come together as one to protect our community and our police officers from those that choose to engage in vicious acts. After speaking to the officer, he wished to share his violent encounter," Ramirez said in a statement. "This dangerous subject must be held accountable and prosecuted to the highest extent of the law. Join me in praying for the officer's recovery."