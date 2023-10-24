Caught on Camera

Video shows pursuit of car connected to armed postal carrier robbery in Miami-Dade

Footage from a sheriff's office helicopter shows the pursuit of a car connected to an armed robbery of a postal carrier in Miami-Dade that ended with two suspects in custody.

The incident happened Sunday when the St. Lucie Sheriff's Office attempted to stop the vehicle that was suspected in a strong-arm robbery of a postal carrier in Miami-Dade, officials said.

One suspect bailed out of the car and was quickly taken into custody, as the vehicle continued to flee.

The second suspect was taken into custody after he backed into the driveway of a home, officials said.

The suspects, Bernard Jerome Davis and Jalen Dennis Elliott, both 19, were charged with fleeing and eluding and booked into the St. Lucie County jail.

They're being held while a U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigation is completed.

