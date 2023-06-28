Video shows quick-handed thief sought in gift card scheme in South Miami: Police

South Miami Police are asking for the public's help to find a man and woman who they say scammed a CVS cashier out of thousands of dollars.

The incident happened Sunday night at the CVS along U.S. 1 near Southwest 80th Street.

Surveillance video from the store shows the moments a man and woman shortchange a cashier.

The couple was buying two gift cards, one American Express and one for Visa, both for $1,000.

The surveillance video shows the man giving the cashier the appropriate amount of money paid out in $20 bills. After she counts the money, he quickly grabs it and hides it behind the register and puts a big portion of the money back in his pocket, shortchanging the cashier, police said.

The woman with him moved to block customers from behind from seeing the transaction, police said.

Police believe the couple is connected to an organized group trained at doing this.

"So far we have three transaction. As of yesterday it was $18,000 in total," South Miami Police Sgt. Fernando Bosch said. "We believe this is an organized group that’s doing this and we’re asking the community for help to identify these individuals."

Police are asking the community to keep and eye out for them, but be careful.

"I would advise to step away from them, call police and say these are the subjects. But I wouldn’t confront them or do anything," Bosch said.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Miami Police at 305-663-6301.