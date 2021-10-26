Video Shows Rescuers Responding to Alleged Arson at Fort Lauderdale Motel

New body camera footage shows police officers and firefighters responding to a fire at a Fort Lauderdale motel that authorities said was intentionally set.
Fort Lauderdale Police on Tuesday released the footage that shows the response to the Bali Hai Motel off U.S. 1 on Saturday.
The footage shows flames pouring from a room on the motel's first floor before firefighters arrive and rescue a man who was inside the burning room.
An officer then throws the man over his shoulder and takes him across the street to a fire station for help.
But police said that man, 44-year-old Martin Kendall, is the person who intentionally set the room on fire. Investigators even found a blowtorch inside the motel room, officials said.
"Witnesses on scene reported hearing him say 'let it burn' multiple times," Fort Lauderdale Police spokesperson Ali Adamson said.
Officials said the two-story motel had several guests at the time.
"This very easily could have had a tragic difference to it," Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue's Stephen Gollan said.
Investigators said the fire destroyed a row of rooms but no one was injured.
Kendall was booked into the Broward jail on a first-degree arson charge. He was being held without bond Tuesday, and attorney information wasn't available.
The motel is family-owned and the family is reported to be trying to deal with the aftermath of the fire.
