Video shows semitruck fully engulfed in flames after fatal accident forces temporary closure at Mile Marker 21

A fatal accident in Monroe County involving a semitruck has temporarily closed north and southbound lanes on the road to the Florida Keys early Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred at about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday at Mile Marker 21, the substation on Cudjoe Key.

Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Video of the scene shows the semitruck on its side fully engulfed in flames.

Monroe County Fire Rescue was on the scene with MCSO and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said both northbound and southbound roads are expected to be closed for the next few hours.

Authorities also said there will be no trash or recycling service Tuesday from mile marker 21 to the 7 Mile Bridge due to this fatal accident.

Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday trash and recycling services will take place on Wednesday and there will be no yard waste pickup on Wednesday.

Wednesday yard waste pick up will resume on Dec 13.