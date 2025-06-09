Video shows shark pair roaming the waters near Tampa

A large pair of sharks found in proximity to Honeymoon Island State Park, Pinellas County, appear to have been identified as Caribbean reef sharks.

The footage that captured the two sharks on Friday, where the operator of the drone, John Yanchoris, said that he had seen plenty of blacktip sharks that same day, however, these seemed larger.

The Caribbean reef shark is very similar to that of the blacktip shark, but tend to grow larger in size, up to nine feet in comparison to the four to five feet of the blacktip.

The Caribbean reef sharks are not considered to be aggressive towards people and are one of the most common species of shark that can be found in the Northern Gulf of Mexico.

However, they are known to become aggressive in the presence of food.