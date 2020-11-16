Video Shows Shooting at Miami-Dade Restaurant That Left 2 Hospitalized

Surveillance video shows a shooting inside a northwest Miami-Dade restaurant Sunday afternoon that left two people hospitalized.

The incident happened at a Dominican restaurant in the area of Northwest 119th Street and 10th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police officials said a man entered the business and produced a firearm. The surveillance video showed him pointing it at customers before the owner rushed toward him and both men fall through the entrance.

During the altercation, the gun went off, hitting a customer in the ankle and grazing another, police said. Both were hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said the owner suffered non-life threatening injuries. his wife said that he was just trying to protect his customers.

"That was his first thought. He wanted to make sure everyone was safe. He wanted to get the guy out of the restaurant, so everyone would be OK," she said in Spanish.

Officials said they're still searching for the suspect, who fled the scene after the shooting.