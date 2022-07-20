Caught on Camera

Video Shows Shooting, Crash Cover-Up at Oakland Park Motel: BSO

Detectives searching for suspect who left driver hospitalized in June 1 shooting

By Brian Hamacher

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Authorities are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera shooting a person in a car and then trying to cover it up by crashing the car outside a motel in Oakland Park.

The incident happened the afternoon of June 1 outside a Days Inn at 1595 W. Oakland Park Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies initially responded to a call of a crash with injuries and found a silver Chevy Malibu crashed into a white shipping container in the motel's parking lot.

But when deputies arrived it was discovered the driver had been shot. And when detectives reviewed surveillance cameras they realized what had happened.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The video released by BSO Wednesday showed the Malibu arrive in the parking lot before it slammed into the curb of a parking spot.

A man is seen getting out of the passenger side door and entering the driver's side door.

Moments later, the car crashed into the shipping container, and the man who had been in the passenger side fled the scene holding a bag.

Local

Broward 1 hour ago

Rabies Alert Issued for Portion of Davie After Cat Tests Positive

Florida 4 hours ago

Nearly 59K Florida Families to Get $450 Per Child Under New Initiative

Detectives believe the man shot the driver and faked the crash, officials said.

The driver was hospitalized but is expected to survive, officials said. Their identity wasn't released.

Investigators are trying to identify the gunman and are asking anyone with information to call BSO at 954-321-4215.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraBroward CountyOakland Park
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us