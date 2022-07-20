Video Shows Shooting, Crash Cover-Up at Oakland Park Motel: BSO

Authorities are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera shooting a person in a car and then trying to cover it up by crashing the car outside a motel in Oakland Park.

The incident happened the afternoon of June 1 outside a Days Inn at 1595 W. Oakland Park Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies initially responded to a call of a crash with injuries and found a silver Chevy Malibu crashed into a white shipping container in the motel's parking lot.

But when deputies arrived it was discovered the driver had been shot. And when detectives reviewed surveillance cameras they realized what had happened.

The video released by BSO Wednesday showed the Malibu arrive in the parking lot before it slammed into the curb of a parking spot.

A man is seen getting out of the passenger side door and entering the driver's side door.

Moments later, the car crashed into the shipping container, and the man who had been in the passenger side fled the scene holding a bag.

Detectives believe the man shot the driver and faked the crash, officials said.

The driver was hospitalized but is expected to survive, officials said. Their identity wasn't released.

Investigators are trying to identify the gunman and are asking anyone with information to call BSO at 954-321-4215.