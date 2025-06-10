Video shows skateboarder stealing manatee statue from Wilton Manors park

Police are searching for a skateboarder who was caught on camera stealing a manatee statue from a Wilton Manors park last week.

The theft happened shortly before 1 a.m. on June 3 at Justin Flippen Park at 2109 Wilton Drive.

According to Wilton Manors Police, the suspect was seen pushing the manatee statue off its display stand, putting it over his shoulder and riding off on his skateboard.

The rainbow-colored manatee statue, which is about 3-foot and made of fiberglass, was dedicated to the memory of Flippen, the former mayor of Wilton Manors who died in 2020 at the age of 41.

The statue is valued at $5,500, police said.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the theft as they continue their search for the statue and the person who stole it.

Anyone with information can call police at 954-390-2172.