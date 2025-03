A house fire in Biscayne Gardens Saturday morning prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

According to officials, the fire happened near Northeast 159th Street and Second Avenue.

Video at the scene captured heavy smoke coming from the home as Miami-Dade firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Officials said there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.