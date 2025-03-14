Miami

Video shows sparks coming from plane's engine before it landed in Miami

It's unclear if anyone was hurt

Video appeared to show sparks coming from an American Airlines plane's engine before it landed at Miami International Airport on Friday.

The footage showed flashes of light near one of the plane's engines as it was in the sky near the airport.

Another video showed the plane on the ground as fire rescue vehicles responded.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that crews responded to a hazardous situation involving an incoming aircraft but said the plane landed safely at MIA.

No one was hurt.

The plane was an American Airlines flight that was originally heading from MIA to Guatemala when it experienced a "possible maintenance issue," a spokesperson for the airline said.

The plane was taken out of service to be inspected by the airline's maintenance team.

Customers were put of a replacement aircraft and department MIA.

"We never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans, and we apologize for the inconvenience," the spokesperson said.

The incident comes just a day after an American Airlines plane caught fire shortly after arriving at Denver International Airport.

