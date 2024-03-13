Video shows special police unit arresting Miami man wanted on child porn charges

Before the sun came up Wednesday, a specialized Miami police unit that targets online crimes involving children was busy making a major arrest.

An NBC6 camera was there when Miami Police's Internet Crimes Against Children unit arrested 18-year-old Kanye Lewis at an apartment on Northwest 69th Street in Model City.

Lewis, who lives with his family, is accused of uploading and downloading content of children performing sexual acts.

The arrest took months of investigative work as police conducted surveillance on Lewis' apartment back in January and finally obtained a warrant.

NBC6 has previously reported on the specialized unit that's forced to deal with material that no one should ever have to see.

"Our job is to collect and get rid of all these files and we want to stop the sharing and also we want to get the offender that’s sharing and looking for this and put a stop to it," said one of the unit's detectives.

Detectives say offenders aren't always strangers and could include anybody, like a neighbor or babysitter.

"It could be anybody. It could be your next door neighbor, it could be a teacher, it could be a doctor. It could be anybody like a daycare or babysitter," the detective said.

Social media can also be a catalyst for where these crimes begin. For parents and guardians looking to protect their children, detectives said awareness is key to stopping inappropriate contact and reporting it before it escalates.

"If you’re a parent and you are creating social media for your child, pay attention to the types of pictures you upload. You’re exposing your child out there to the world and you don’t know if this bad guy lives down through street from your house," said the detective.

Unfortunately, authorities said the crimes against children have been growing.

The Miami Police unit said their case load has tripled in recent years as tips keep flooding in.

"Sometimes these individuals find - somehow, someway - to get access to these videos and pictures. It all depends what kind of content they’re getting their hands on but they are all of children under the ages of 12 or 13 years old engaging in sexual acts with adults by force," the detective said.