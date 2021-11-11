Video Shows Student Attacking Classmate at Coral Springs High School

Shocking video shows a male student attacking a female classmate at Coral Springs High School.

The cellphone video taken by another student shows the male student throwing punches at the girl as she's on the ground and screaming.

He repeatedly hits, kicks and even spits on her as a staff member tries to break it up, before the male student, with one arm in a cast, goes back for more and charges at the female student.

At one point, the girl screams about her phone after the boy appeared to smash it with his foot.

The student who shot the video said the fight involved two freshmen and was over a spilled drink. He said the girl threw coffee on the boy, then spit on him and that's when the boy retaliated.

Officials with Broward County Public Schools said no injuries were reported.

"School staff intervened to bring the situation under control. There are not reports of injury. The school is in communication with the students and families involved," the district said in a statement.

It's unknown if the students are facing any punishment.