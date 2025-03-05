Video shows suspect attacking woman months before she was found dead along I-95

A man has now been charged with second-degree murder months after a woman was found dead on I-95.

In December, 22-year-old Nahomi Cittadini was found naked in a grassy area near the highway and Ives Dairy Road. Investigators have charged 29-year-old Lorent Pion in connection with the woman’s brutal murder.

Cittadini's family said the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend and that he was abusive.

One of those violent attacks was caught on video. The footage from August shows Cittadini being violently beaten and thrown to the ground by Pion in Miami Beach.

Police arrived after getting several calls. Cittadini tells officers nothing happened.

"Nobody's fighting," Cittadini insists to an officer.

"She was afraid because she had been threatened. A person who was threatened and who was beaten behaves like that," Cittadini said in response to the video.

Four months later, on Dec. 7, police said Cittadini was killed, and her body was found naked on the side of the highway.

On Tuesday, Pion was charged with second-degree murder for her death. Court records show that Pion — a convicted felon— was initially charged with failing to stop at the scene and aggravated fleeing.

He sent a letter to a judge last month asking for his charges to be dropped.

“I am innocent, I didn’t kill my girl," he wrote. "It was a car accident and the car that hit her ran away and nobody is looking for!!!”

Pion is now at Broward jail and is expected to be extradited to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center due to the new charge.