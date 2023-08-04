Video shows suspect in $50,000 Amazon cargo heist driving stolen van in Miami-Dade

New video shows a man wanted in the brazen theft of an Amazon delivery van behind the wheel during the $50,000 heist in Miami-Dade.

The dashcam video released by Miami-Dade Police on Friday shows the suspect casually driving the van during the May 28 theft.

At one point, the footage showed the suspect - who was wearing gloves, sunglasses and what appeared to be a purple shirt and hat - briefly driving the van before noticing and apparently disabling the camera.

Police said the van was stolen in the 13200 block of Southwest 17th Lane and recovered later in the day at 1427 Southwest 104th Place in Miami.

By the time the van was found, $50,000 worth of cargo had been stolen, police said.

Police are searching for the suspect, who they said has a tattoo on his outside right forearm with the name "Olivia."

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-596-8176.