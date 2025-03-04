Video shows suspect in custody after brazen burglary at Miami restaurant

Video showed a man being detained after police said thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen during a brazen burglary at a Miami restaurant early Tuesday.

The burglary happened at Momento by Ikaro off North Miami Avenue where NBC6 cameras captured Miami Police officers outside the restaurant with weapons drawn and a K-9.

A short time later, a man was seen in police custody and being placed into a cruiser after officers set up a perimeter.

"We found him, just two buildings away, hiding in an alleyway, inside what they called was a possible cage," Miami Police spokesman Mike Vega said.

Vega said the man was there to steal thousands of dollars worth of DJ equipment and used a daring method to get in the restaurant.

"It appears that the suspect in this case jumped from another roof nearby onto the tarp, was able to cut through the tarp, get into the business," Vega said.

The restaurant's owner said he watched the whole thing unfold on his security cameras and believes the burglar is the same suspect who has stolen from the eatery three other times while targeting DJ equipment.

"This suspect definitely went in there, knowing what he was going for. He went directly for the DJ equipment and he knows probably the value of that DJ equipment," Vega said. "We know the cost of DJ equipment can run into the thousands of dollars."

Officers recovered a backpack from the suspect, who was taken away for questioning.

Police said they're investigating the burglary and working to determine if it's the same suspect involved in the previous burglaries.