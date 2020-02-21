Davie

Video Shows Suspect in Head-On Crash Before Shooting at Davie Officer: Police

Odane Wellington, 25, arrested on multiple felony charges

NBCUniversal, Inc.

New surveillance footage shows a violent crash in Davie that involved a suspect who police said opened fire on an officer as he tried to flee.

Davie Police on Friday released the footage of the crash involving 25-year-old Odane Wellington, who was arrested on multiple felony charges including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, kidnapping and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

According to police, an officer driving on State Road 7 spotted a car being driven by Wellington in the opposite direction at a high rate of speed with his headlights off around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Local

Florida 3 hours ago

Man Who Threatened Florida Synagogue Shooting Arrested 9 Times in Miami-Dade: PD

Miami 5 hours ago

Mexico Scientist Accused as Russian Spy Held Without Bail in Miami Hearing

The officer turned around to follow the car, but as Wellington approached Griffin Road he ran through a red turn arrow and ran head-on into another vehicle, police said. The footage showed sparks coming from the front brakes of Wellington's speeding car just before the collision.

Officials said when the officer arrived at the scene, Wellington opened fire on the officer. No one was injured, and Wellington was taken into custody after officers searched the area, officials said.

Wellington remained behind bars Friday without bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police said they anticipate that more charges will be filed in the case.

This article tagged under:

Davie
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us