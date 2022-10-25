Video Shows Suspect on Dirt Bike Fleeing After Fatal Shooting on I-95 in Miami: Police

New video shows a possible suspect on a dirt bike fleeing the scene after a motorcyclist was shot and killed on Interstate 95 in Miami over the weekend, police said.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-95 near 79th Street.

Miami Police officials said 22-year-old Oscar Garcia was on a motorcycle and passing the 79th Street exit when someone opened fire on him.

Authorities who responded to the scene found Garcia lying on the ground beside his black and blue motorcycle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

"Our homicide detectives have been working around the clock diligently to locate the suspect or suspects responsible for the killing of the 22-year-old male," Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva said. "It's a very unfortunate and very sad case."

Police have identified a motorcyclist who was shot and killed on Interstate 95 in Miami as they continue their search for the gunman responsible. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez reports.

Police on Tuesday said the possible suspect is believed to have been operating an orange and white KTM dirt bike.

Video released by police showed the dirt bike fleeing southbound on I-95 right after the shooting.

"It is believed that that may be the offender involved in this case," Delva said.

Detectives are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call them at 305-603-6350.