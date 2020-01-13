Video Shows Suspect Setting Cars on Fire at Pompano Beach Dealership

Authorities are investigating after a number of vehicles were intentionally set on fire at a used car dealership in Pompano Beach in an arson incident that was caught on camera.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Monday at O&D dealership on Northeast 7th Avenue.

Surveillance footage showed a suspect pouring a can of gasoline on and around several cars before lighting them on fire and fleeing the scene. The cars were left to burn for about 30 minutes, leaving several destroyed.

The business is family-run and relative told NBC 6 that the cars aren't covered by insurance. They also said the owner has no idea who the suspect could be.

"I don't know why they would do this, whoever did it. I don’t know why they would do it but they really need to look into themselves and see what they have done was so wrong," the relative said.

No one was injured, and investigators are searching for the suspect.