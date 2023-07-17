Video shows suspect stealing woman's purse while she pumps gas at Miramar station

A suspect was caught on camera getting into a woman's car, stealing her purse and driving off within seconds.

Police say the woman was seen in the video pumping gas at around 10:30 Wednesday morning at a Chevron on 31st Street and Southwest 148th Avenue.

All of a sudden, a man wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and gloves got out of a Kia Forte.

The suspect was then seen opening the passenger side door of the victim’s car, stealing her purse, then riding off. The whole time, the victim didn't see what was happening.

Miramar police say people need to keep a few things in mind next time they fill up.

"Lock your car doors," said Miramar Detective Tiffany Roy. "Suspects are looking for an easy and quick grab and go. At least you locking your car doors is providing a barrier that they’re going to have to at least smash the window. That smashing the window is going to grab the attention of people around."

Police say the suspect got away with about $200 in cash.

Anyone with information should reach out to Miramar police.