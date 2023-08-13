Video shows suspected drunk driver slamming into light pole before taking off in Southwest Miami-Dade

An erratic driver in Southwest Miami-Dade prompted the driver behind him to turn on his dash cam, follow the car, and call 911 on Sunday morning.

“I see this car just run a red light and cross over two lanes of traffic as he was turning to go eastbound on 152nd Street and I thought -- okay, something is up with this guy," the witness said.

The crash happened about a minute later -- near Country Walk around 4:00 a.m.

Video shows the driver of a black sedan swerve onto the side of the road and hit a light pole -- prompting it to smash down onto his car.

"As I’m sitting there and as soon as he hit it, I see the pole starting to come towards me," the witness continued. "I try to put my car in reverse, but there wasn’t enough time.”

The driver of the black sedan then drove off, but an officer conducting a traffic stop nearby was able to pull him over.

"The DUI unit came out and they did the roadside sobriety test and they appear to have arrested the subject on suspicion of drunk driving," the witness added. "He could of easily hit me or someone else.”

Video shows the man cooperated with police at the scene near SW 137th avenue and 176th street. His car had severe damage from the impact -- as the roof caved in and the back windshield was smashed.

Miami Dade Police have not confirmed the identity of the man. It is unclear if he is facing charges.