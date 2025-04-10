Video shows robbers ramming car into gate to steal 2 Teslas in Miami-Dade

Surveillance video caught the moment robbers used a stolen Tesla to ram into a gate and get away with another two vehicles from a Northwest Miami-Dade business early Thursday, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office (MDSO).

It happened at a business on Northwest 25th Street and Northwest 38th Court at around 1:36 a.m.

Surveillance video shows how first, one suspect used a stolen white Tesla to ram the gate. Then another suspect was able to leave the parking lot and flee in a red Tesla.

That's when the first suspect ditched the car used to crash into the gate, ran toward another white Tesla, hopped in the driver seat and drove off.

The car used to break the gate was recovered at the scene.

Authorities are searching for the suspects and the other two cars.