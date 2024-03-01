Video shows suspects wanted for setting Christmas Day fire at Miami-Dade home

Police are hoping surveillance video of a fire being set at a Miami-Dade home on Christmas Day will help lead them to the arson suspects.

The fire was set at a home in the area of Northeast 192nd Street and Northeast 22nd Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. back on Dec. 25.

Surveillance footage released by Miami-Dade Police on Friday shows the two suspects arriving at the home on bicycles.

Police said the two concealed their faces and went inside the home, then fled the scene on the bicycles as the video shows flames starting to erupt.

No one was home at the time but neighbors reported the fire, which was extinguished by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Detectives are trying to identify and find the two suspects, who they described as males between the ages of 16 and 20.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.