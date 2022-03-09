Video Shows SUV Crashing Into Store, Hitting Florida Man on Beer Run

A Florida man's beer run was interrupted when an SUV crashed into the entrance of a convenience store, slamming him to the ground in a frightening incident that was caught on camera.

The incident happened Tuesday night at a Plantation Pantry store on Hutchinson Island, Martin County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Surveillance footage released by the sheriff's office showed the SUV crashing through the front doors and sending the man flying as he was leaving with his beer purchase.

The 21-year-old driver told deputies she had meant to hit the brake but missed, officials said.

When first responders got to the scene, the victim was "talking and remained in unusually good spirits, asking deputies if his beer he just purchased was ok," the sheriff's office said.

The man was hospitalized and treated for injuries to his face caused by broken glass.

The driver is likely to face careless driving charges, officials said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.