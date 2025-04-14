Video shows SUV nearly hit Florida deputy, FHP trooper on the side of a highway

Body camera footage showed an out-of-control SUV nearly hitting a Florida deputy and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper as they responded to an earlier crash over the weekend.

A Volusia County Sheriff's sergeant and the trooper had responded to the scene of a collision involving a car and a deer on Interstate 95 when the incident happened early Sunday.

The SUV veered off the highway and narrowly hit the officers as it smashed into the car that hit the deer, officials said.

It didn't appear anyone was seriously injured.

"PLEASE stay alert for emergency lights and move over for first responders, service vehicles and disabled vehicles on the side of the road," the Volusia Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook with the body camera video. "This was a split second away from tragedy."