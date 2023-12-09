Video shows takedown of suspected bank robber in South Miami

The FBI and the Pinecrest Police Department took down a suspect accused of robbing a TD Bank branch located at 14394 South Dixie Highway on Saturday morning.

According to a statement by the FBI, the suspect walked up to a cashier and demanded money.

The amount of the money taken was not revealed at this time.

Cell phone video given to NBC6 shows the moment authorities arrested the suspect in Palmetto Bay.

The FBI said they had taken the suspect into custody following a joint operation by the Miami-Dade Police Department, the South Florida Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force, the FBI and the Pinecrest Police Department.

No further information has been released.

