Video Shows Thief Swipe Chain From Man's Neck on Miami-Dade Transit Bus

Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera swiping a chain from a man's neck on a Miami-Dade Transit bus.

Miami-Dade Police on Thursday released surveillance video of the incident, which happened back on the morning of June 13.

According to police, the video shows the suspect walk to the front of the bus as it approaches the stop at Northwest 103rd Street and Northwest 27th Avenue.

As the bus stops and the door opens, the suspect quickly grabs the chain from around the neck of another passenger who was sitting near the front and runs off the bus.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 63-year-old man who had the chain stolen wasn't injured, police said.

Detectives are trying to identify the suspect and are asking anyone who recognizes him to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.