Video shows thieves busting into Miami-Dade business, stealing $20K worth of equipment

A Miami-Dade business owner and employees are speaking out after cameras captured three intruders stealing work tools early Monday morning.

The incident happened at the IQ Restoration warehouse on Northwest 74th Avenue near Doral.

Employee Laura Chacon said the criminals took dehumidifier machines worth more than $20,000 total.

Security cameras captured the trio smashing a glass door and running into the building while wearing dark clothing including hoodies and gloves.

Chacon said it appeared the criminals were prepared to steal the giant dehumidifiers, which are worth more than $2,000 each.

"In the videos you can see three guys, they look very young, they broke in through the front door," Chacon said. "They knew what they were looking for. They went though the warehouse almost immediately and they never even looked at the laptops, computers or tablets."

The video showed the thieves removing the machines one-by-one.

It's a major loss for the business, which provides mold and water restoration services.

"They took the humidifiers and air scrubbers and they took the most expensive ones we have, a bunch of those, and they took 11 of those," Chacon said. "The situation is very very sad and disappointing for us."

At one point, the video shows police responding to alarms going off at the business, but it appears that by that time, the thieves had driven off in a white van.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed they're investigating the incident and searching for those suspects.