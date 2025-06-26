Video shows thieves ransacking sneaker store in Miami, stealing thousands in merch

Police are searching for a group of suspects who were caught on video ransacking a sneaker store in Miami.

The break-in happened early Thursday at Kicks Circuit on Southwest 104th Street in Kendall.

The shop's owners said they found the glass paneled door completely shattered and, after checking their security cameras, they were able to see what had happened.

The videos shows the suspects barging in at around 4:00 in the morning, before they started grabbing and throwing all of the clothing items into big black bins they had brought with them.

And just as they broke into the store they swiftly left having taken a large portion of the entire store's merchandise, thousands of dollars' worth.

"I feel very disrespected," owner Sebastian Quintana said. "Everything happened within 90 seconds."

Quintana said it's a family-owned business and they're trying to move forward but it's a big loss.

"We are irritated at this inconvenience, nevertheless we are extremely grateful that no one was hurt or threatened during this," said the owners of the store on an Instagram post.

On May 23rd, there was a similar robbery reported in Broward County.

Another sneaker store was hit in Pembroke Pines, and the thieves similar used large black bins to take the clothing items.

"This is a big setback for us because we have worked extremely hard to provide the community with some of the latest items and have worked hard to provide a safe and enjoyable place to shop at," said the owners of Stepped On Kicks in an Instagram post

Pembroke Pines Police Department confirmed that their officers have been investigating but that as of now they have exhausted all leads and are awaiting for additional information or tips from the community.