Video shows thieves sidling up to woman to steal wallet at South Miami restaurant

Police are searching for the thieves caught on camera sidling up to a woman in a South Miami restaurant before stealing her wallet and trying to use credit cards at several stores at Brickell City Centre.

The theft happened at around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, when a couple dressed in all black and baseball caps sat down next to a pair of women having breakfast at a restaurant.

“When the gentleman comes in, he automatically starts looking at the victim's purse, so he knew what he was gonna do,” South Miami Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Fernando Bosch said. “Moments later, you see him moving the table towards the victim to get closer.”

The surveillance video shows how the man discreetly inched his body, chair and table closer to the woman on his left, who was chatting with her friend.

“He does several attempts to try to take the victim's wallet out of the purse, but there's people walking around, so he's unable to do it,” Bosch said.

But he keeps trying, until eventually, it appears he’s able to sneak the wallet out of the victim’s purse, which is hanging on the chair, and quickly hide it under the menu in his hands, video shows.

Then the man gets up, goes to the bathroom, comes back for a moment and then leaves the restaurant. His companion leaves shortly after.

Twenty minutes later, the pair went to Brickell City Centre and tried to purchase two Apple computers, Bosch said.

“Fortunately for the victim, she had canceled that credit card, but our investigation has revealed that they tried in several other stores, including Saks Fifth Avenue,” Bosch said.

That’s where a third suspect tried to make a purchase, according to police.

“We've kind of, during our investigation, learned that there's approximately six individuals involved in this crime. Unfortunately, one of the credit cards was used for $2,900,” Bosch said.

Police are urging the community to do two things: keep a watchful eye on your belongings, and report the suspects if you see them.

“They were right next to the individual. They were talking to each other and not paying attention. And that happens. You know, unfortunately, nowadays, we have to be more aware of what's around us,” Bosch said. “It’s a crime of opportunity.”

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact South Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or visit http://CrimeStoppers305.com.