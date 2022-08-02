Video Shows Thieves Stealing $20K in Cash, Jewelry From Miami Man's Home

Police are searching for a pair of thieves who were caught on camera ransacking a Miami man's home and stealing nearly $20,000 in cash, jewelry and pricey watches.

The burglary happened back on July 12 at a home in the 2700 block of Southwest 31st Place.

Miami Police officials said the victim left the home just after 3 a.m. and returned around 6 a.m. to find his front and side doors wide open.

A camera inside the home captured the two suspects ransacking a bedroom.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said they stole $6,000 in cash, a Rolex watch, two Invicta watches, three gold rings and two gold bracelets, worth about $19,600 altogether.

Detectives are searching for the suspects and are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.