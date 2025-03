Chopper video shows the incredible aftermath of a tornado that touched down Monday in Central Florida.

WESH's chopper showed the path of destruction in Seminole County, roughly 20 to 25 minutes west of Orlando.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Monday's tornado was an EF-2, with peak winds that reached at least 115 mph.

The twister leveled at least one home and damaged the roofs of several others. No one was killed or seriously hurt.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It also topped trees and left hundreds without power.

Video shows strong winds and rain as an EF2 tornado touch touched down near Orlando.