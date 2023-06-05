Video shows trappers wrangling 5-foot crocodile in Coral Gables neighborhood

Trappers were called to capture a 5-foot American crocodile spotted in a Miami-Dade neighborhood on Saturday.

Body camera video provided by Pesky Critters Wildlife Control shows the reptile lunging at the trappers who were wrangling it in front of a resident's Coral Gables home.

Local police secured the area to keep residents safe as trappers Todd Hardwick and Noah Dean secured the crocodile and took it into custody.

If you're from Florida, we already know what you're thinking. No, that's not a gator. Yes, there's a difference.

According to a statement from Pesky Critters, crocodiles are a threatened species in Florida and endangered everywhere else in the United States. Therefore, the 5-foot crocodile was safely released into southern Biscayne Bay.

Here's how you can distinguish a crocodile from a gator, and how you can keep yourself safe this summer.

How to identify a crocodile

Pesky Critters provides the following markers for Florida residents to identify a crocodile:

Grayish green on its back

If present, dark stripes on the tail and body

The fourth tooth on its lower jaw is exposed when the mouth is closed

Narrow tapered snout ("v" shape)

Crocodile safety tips

Pesky Critters provides the following safety tips for Florida residents:

Keep a safe distance if you see a crocodile.

Be aware that crocodiles often will bask with an open mouth to regulate their body temperature, and there’s no cause for concern if you see this behavior.

Swim only in designated swimming areas and only during daylight hours. Crocodiles are most active between dusk and dawn.

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water, even in designated swimming areas, because they can resemble the crocodile’s natural prey.

Pet owners who live on the water where American crocodiles may occur should consider erecting fencing on their property that effectively places a barrier between their pets and crocodiles.

Never feed crocodiles – it is illegal and dangerous. When fed, they can overcome their natural wariness and learn to associate people with food.

Dispose of fish scraps in designated waste containers because discarding scraps in the water may attract them. Also, avoid feeding other aquatic animals such as ducks because that also can attract crocodiles.

If you're concerned about a crocodile, call 866-392-4286 (866-FWC-GATOR). FWC staff will offer educational information about safely living with crocodiles.

If warranted, a site visit may be done to evaluate the location and behavior and determine a course of action.