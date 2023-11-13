Video shows truck narrowly missing pedestrian before slamming into Margate GameStop

Intense new surveillance footage shows the moment a Margate Parks and Recreation pickup truck slammed into a GameStop, narrowly missing a pedestrian in a crash that left seven people injured over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday night at a shopping plaza in the area of State Road 7 and Atlantic Boulevard.

Surveillance footage obtained Monday shows the truck barreling through the parking lot as pedestrian walk on the sidewalk nearby.

One pedestrian notices the truck and is able to quickly run out of its path before it slammed into the store. An officer arrives and quickly runs into the store.

Margate Police said two vehicles had been involved in a minor crash in the parking lot of the strip mall, and said the driver of the truck seemingly hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal just as officers arrived.

Four people were transported to North Broward's Trauma Center, including one in critical condition, and three other victims were taken to HCA Northwest Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

In a statement Monday, a spokesperson for the City of Margate confirmed that the Parks and Recreation employee was involved in the crash.

"The incident is currently under investigation by the Margate Police Department, and we are cooperating fully to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the events leading up to this regrettable incident," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Our primary focus remains on the well-being of the injured individuals, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families during this difficult time. We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by this incident. The City of Margate takes matters of public safety seriously, and we are working closely with law enforcement to gather all necessary information to determine the cause of the accident."