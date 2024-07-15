Video shows Trump land in Milwaukee for RNC after assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump has arrived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the Republican National Convention which kicks off Monday.

On Saturday, Trump was the target of an apparent assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally, days before he was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time.

A barrage of gunfire set off panic, and a bloodied Trump, who said he was shot in the ear, was surrounded by Secret Service and hurried to his SUV as he pumped his fist in a show of defiance.

He appeared to be in good spirits while deplaning Sunday, but he did post on Truth Social that he considered delaying his arrival but did not want the assassination attempt to change his plans.

What is changing, however, is his speech.

According to an interview with the Washington Examiner, the former president plans on changing his message to focus on unity.

It will be a moment lacking in suspense: Trump has already been the presumptive nominee for months, having clinched a majority of convention delegates on March 12, but he doesn't officially become the party's standard-bearer until after the roll call, when delegates vote on the nominee.

A vast majority of those delegates are already bound to support Trump, who only needs a majority to win the Republican nomination. However, due to state party rules, at least a handful are still slated to go to former candidate Nikki Haley, even after she released her delegates.

While Democratic delegates are technically allowed to stray from their pledged candidate to vote their conscience, Republican delegates remain bound to their assigned candidate no matter their personal views. That means that the party rules almost guarantee that Trump will officially become the nominee this week.