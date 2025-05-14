Caught on Camera

‘She got them crazy eyes': Video shows Uber driver pointing gun at passengers in Hollywood

The video, posted on Instagram this week, shows the driver yelling at the passengers to get out of the car before she starts waving and pointing the gun

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway after video showing an Uber driver pointing a gun at passengers in Hollywood was posted on social media.

The video, posted on Instagram this week, shows the driver yelling at the passengers to get out of the car before she starts waving and pointing the gun.

"She got them crazy eyes," one of the passengers says in the video.

One of the passengers, a Miami rapper named Krissy Celess, left the car. Her lawyer released a statement on the incident on Wednesday.

"We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this deeply disturbing event and remain committed to pursuing accountability on their behalf," attorney Carlos Dominguez said in the statement.

Hollywood Police confirmed they were investigating the incident but gave no other information.

"This is extremely concerning. We removed the driver’s access to the app and are continuing to investigate," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.

