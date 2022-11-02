Video Shows Violent Robbery at Deerfield Beach Store That Began With Change Dispute

Authorities are investigating a robbery at a Deerfield Beach store that began with an argument over change.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Tony's Market at 5105 North Dixie Highway, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

One suspect had gone in the store to buy a cigar but he became unhappy with the change he received from the cashier, officials said.

The two got into a verbal fight but the suspect left the store. A short time later, the suspect returned with five other people.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect jump over the counter, grab the cashier and throw him to the ground before holding him down, officials said.

While the cashier was being held down, the other suspects also jumped over the counter and stole about $8,000 before they all the fled the scene, authorities said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the suspects to call them at 954-321-4738.