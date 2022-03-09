Video Shows Violent Rollover Crash at Fort Lauderdale Intersection

Surveillance video captured a violent rollover crash at a Fort Lauderdale intersection.

The footage shows the Tuesday afternoon crash that happened at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Northwest 31st Avenue.

In the video, a white sedan driving fast up the wrong side of the road and up on a sidewalk before it hits some sort of structure and flips on its side before slamming into another car.

Stunned witnesses are seen running to the scene to help.

Officials haven't given any details on the crash or injuries.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.