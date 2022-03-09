Caught on Camera

Video Shows Violent Rollover Crash at Fort Lauderdale Intersection

The footage shows the Tuesday afternoon crash that happened at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Northwest 31st Avenue

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Surveillance video captured a violent rollover crash at a Fort Lauderdale intersection.

The footage shows the Tuesday afternoon crash that happened at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Northwest 31st Avenue.

In the video, a white sedan driving fast up the wrong side of the road and up on a sidewalk before it hits some sort of structure and flips on its side before slamming into another car.

Stunned witnesses are seen running to the scene to help.

Officials haven't given any details on the crash or injuries.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

