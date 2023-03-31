Video Shows Water Gushing Out of JW Marriott in Downtown Miami

Cellphone video from Only in Dade Friday showed water gushing out the side of the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Miami and onto the streets below.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the hotel at Southeast 3rd Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard Way at around 4:40 p.m.

Firefighters said it was a water leak but did not reveal the cause.

No injuries were reported.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.